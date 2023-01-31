Nestlé Health Science will invest $43 million in a factory expansion that will bring 60 jobs to Wisconsin.

The new job openings are in mechanics, engineering, processing, packaging, and filling.

The expansion will add two production lines which strengthen Nestlé Health Science’s ready-to-drink consumer product manufacturing.

The plant in the city of Eau Claire plant produces medical nutrition products, like tube feeding formulas and nutritional drinks from Carnation Breakfast Essentials and BOOST and is a zero-waste-to-landfill facility.

The company said the new manufacturing lines will produce nutrition products in Tetra Pak boxes made from renewable and recyclable materials.

It added that the factory will spend on water optimization to recover 90 percent of factory water consumption by the end of this year.

Nestlé Health Science offers a Parental Support Policy and a Lifestyle Spending Account with a $500 annual allotment for financial, social, physical, and emotional well-being.

Missy Hughes, the CEO and Secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation lauded the expansion and the firm’s dedication to sustainability and innovation.

Nestlé Health Science has 11,000 employees and delivers its products in over 140 countries.

It intends to power its plants entirely with renewable energy by 2025.

