Nestlé Professional announced a $7.5 million investment to expand its Trenton facility, with plans to add over 30 jobs.

The expansion in Missouri will enable the company to satisfy rising demand for items for the out-of-home sector.

New jobs created to support increased production will pay substantially above the county average income.

CEO Perry Miele said: “The pandemic has intensified the need for high quality, easy to use, restaurant products and we are confident that our solutions will continue to drive our recovery. Nestlé’s investment in Trenton strengthens our market position and enhances our U.S. manufacturing capabilities.”

He said: “We’re excited to begin adding staff to this location to support our enhanced operations and the local community.”

Open hiring at the Trenton facility started in early April, with a job fair slated for May 11-12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Trenton Job Center.

The factory, bought in 2018, commenced its expansion in 2021 to handle the production of the TRIO brand and their complete line of dry mix products.

Nestlé Professional, the out-of-home subsidiary of Nestlé, manufactures a wide range of ready-to-use items for restaurants, hospitals, schools, and other institutions.

By focusing on high-growth out-of-home categories, the company intends to restructure its business for the future.

Source: Missouri Department for Economic Development

