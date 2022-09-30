382 jobs will be lost at the BBC’s World Service as it transitions to a digital service.

The BBC will also close its BBC Arabic and BBC Persian radio stations, it has been revealed.

The move is in order to “accelerate its digital offering and increase impact with audiences around the world.”

World Service English will continue to broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with new programming, programs, and podcasts to be announced in due course.

But the way audiences access news and content are changing and the challenge of reaching and engaging people all over the world with quality, trustworthy journalism is becoming more difficult.

The BBC said: “High inflation, soaring costs, and a cash-flat license fee settlement have led to tough choices across the BBC.

“In addition, the BBC’s international services need to make a saving of £28.5m as part of the wider £500m of annual savings and reinvestment to make the BBC digital-led.”

The director of BBC World Service, Liliane Landor, added: “The role of the BBC has never been more crucial worldwide. The BBC is trusted by hundreds of millions of people for fair and impartial news, especially in countries where this is in short supply.

“We help people in times of crisis. We will continue to bring the best journalism to audiences in English and more than 40 languages, as well as increase the impact and influence of our journalism by making our stories go further.

“There is a compelling case for expanding our digital services across the World Service in order to better serve and connect with our audiences.

“The way audiences are accessing news and content is changing and the challenge of reaching and engaging people around the world with quality, trusted journalism is growing.”

Source: Evening Standard

