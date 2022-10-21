Naked Wines has laid off approximately 6 percent of its workforce.

This occurred after a failed growth strategy necessitated a restructuring.

The online wine retailer has also announced a business restructuring.

READ MORE: ARM CUTS 700 UK JOBS FIVE YEARS AFTER PROMISE TO DOUBLE ROLES IN THE COUNTRY

This is in an effort to cut costs after admitting to “making mistakes” while pursuing “rapid growth.”

Chairman Darryl Rawlings has resigned with immediate effect.

He will also step down as a board member at the end of the month, with David Stead taking over as chairman immediately.

READ MORE: ROYAL MAIL PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6,000 JOBS

Some business teams have been restructured in order to “create a leaner and more focused organisation.”

The retailer also stated that it would reduce marketing spending because it was “not delivering satisfactory returns.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Low consumer confidence and high levels of supply chain inflation had combined to produce a disappointing performance.

This has been true in recent months for the London-listed firm, which has seen sales skyrocket during the pandemic.

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.