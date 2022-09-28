Toys R Us is back four years after its collapse, with a new website in time for Christmas.

Retail Gazette reports the toy stores collapsed in 2018, but now the company is back, although there are no bricks-and-mortar shops planned.

It’s all online and there are around 14,000 toys available from around 100 suppliers.

The site welcomes users with the statement “We’re back! We’re so excited to see you!”

The plans for a comeback were revealed in October and now the new site has been launched.

It features different areas for shoppers to explore, including Pillars of Play – which showcases a selection of carefully curated toys that support child development across a wide range of ages and stages – and The Demo Zone, where toys are tested.

Toys R Us ANZ chief executive said: “Toys R Us and Babies R Us are much-loved brands in the UK, and our teams have described this as ‘returning home’, not just a relaunch.”

