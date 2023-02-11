MSS Steel Tubes is to launch in the US with a new factory in Memphis that create 129 new jobs.

The steel manufacturer will invest $6 million to create new job opportunities in Shelby County.

It also offers an average annual salary and perks of $47,000 for the new roles.

Read More: Integra Technologies invests $1.8 billion to create around 2,000 new jobs in Kansas

The company is a subsidiary of the Portuguese-based Metalogalva Group, which is a national player in steel engineering.

Margarida Caetano, CFO of Metalogalva, said: “Our business relies heavily on fast, affordable, and reliable transportation, and Memphis is uniquely positioned to meet our requirements.

“This region is a destination of choice for manufacturers, and we believe that we will find locally the answer to a wide range of ancillary needs to our industrial activity.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Once the Memphis plant is operational, the Metalogalva Group will employ over 1,800 people across manufacturing facilities on four continents.

Officials claimed the facility would allow MSS Steel Tubes to work more closely with its US customer base of solar panel providers.

Source: The Business Journals

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.