MSD Ireland, the Irish arm of NYSE-listed pharma giant Merck & Co, has declared plans to add 100 jobs in Carlow.

This is to improve its manufacturing capabilities in order to meet the demand for its medicines and vaccines.

After Carlow County Council’s approval of the necessary planning requests.

Construction has begun on a new facility at its current location that will be dedicated to the development of next-generation oncology biologics.

MSD presently employs around 530 staff in Carlow, where it opened its first vaccines facility outside the US in 2008.

It employs around 2,800 people across sites in Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Meath and Tipperary.

With a goal of launching manufacturing operations in 2025, hiring will start right away for the new posts.

The business has so far spent $4 billion on its Irish operations.

The building phase is anticipated to generate 700 employment.

While the 100 permanent positions will include highly skilled positions in supply chain, quality assurance, operations, engineering, and technical support.

Marie Martin, site lead at MSD Carlow, said : “We are very excited to see our Carlow site continue to grow and develop. Since we first opened our doors in 2008, our site has become integral to MSD’s global manufacturing operations, continuously punching above our weight to drive innovation to make a positive impact for people and patients, from MSD Carlow to the world,

“The demand for MSD’s range of vaccine and biologics products has continued to grow since 2008 and this new facility will play a pivotal role in ensuring we can continue to sustain future supply to meet medical needs.

“The talent and commitment of our team is unmatched in the industry and we’re very proud to see our operations and our team continue to expand.”

Mairead McCaul, managing director of MSD Ireland (Human Health) and head of MSD Ireland, added: “We are delighted to be able to announce this further expansion of MSD’s footprint in Ireland which comes on the back of a number of significant investments in our facilities across Ireland in recent years.

Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland, said: “MSD’s continued commitment to Ireland is most welcome.

“Investments such as this strengthens our country’s position as a global destination for manufacturing excellence in vaccines and biopharmaceuticals.

“Winning investment for regional locations across Ireland remains a key focus for IDA, This new state of the art facility, an expansion to MSD’s established Carlow site, demonstrates once again that the South East region is an attractive location for FDI.

“We look forward to continuing to support the MSD team in Carlow and across all its sites in Ireland.”

Source: Businessplus

