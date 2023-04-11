Mother’s Day sales boosted the UK retail industry in March, but sales climbed slightly less than the previous month as inflation continues to hit shoppers.

New data from KPMG and the British Retail Consortium released on Tuesday, April 4, shows overall retail sales increased by 5.1 percent in March, compared to 3.1 percent in March 2022, exceeding the three-month average of 4.8 percent.

But compared to March 2022, like-for-like sales increased by 4.9 percent.

This was unchanged from February’s 4.9 percent growth and above the three-month average growth of 4.6 percent.

While non-food sales increased by 1.8 percent, overall food sales grew by 8.5 percent.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “While the wettest March in over forty years dampened sales growth for fashion, gardening and DIY products, Mother’s Day brightened up sales for the month.

“Stores were given an extra boost, as last-minute shoppers dashed to their local high streets and shopping centres to purchase jewellery, fragrances and flowers.”

“With consumer confidence edging up and big events on the horizon such as the King’s coronation, retailers have reasons for a spring in their step.

“However, extensive cost pressures on business remain and the government must ensure it minimises incoming regulatory burdens.

“Unless these future costs are brought to a heel, we will likely see high inflation continue for UK consumers who already face rising household bills from this month.”

KPMG UK head of retail Paul Martin said: “Many retailers will have been disappointed with overall sales growth of just 5% in March, against a backdrop of rising inflation running at more than 10 percent.

“High street retailers saw some limited growth across most categories in March but as consumers cut back on eating out, spending on home comforts, accessories and furniture saw the biggest growth with people looking to entertain at home instead.

“Online retailers also benefited from the boost in sales of home items but saw continued decline in sales across most other categories, particularly clothing.

“As the difficult economic conditions continue, retailers will be hoping that April prompts consumers to look for some comfort in Easter treats and the sun starts to shine, forcing replenishment of summer wardrobes.”

Source: Retail Gazette

