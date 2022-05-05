Rosemont based Mortgage lender Interfirst intends to lay off 140 more staff in May as interest rates continue to rise rapidly.

Company job cuts include human resources, technology, talent acquisition and executive assistant positions.

The layoffs will begin on May 13, 2022 at the lender’s facility in Rosemont.

READ MORE: WELLS FARGO CONFIRMS MORTGAGE STAFF LAYOFFS DUE TO A DROPPING MARKET VALUE

Interfirst sent pink slips to approximately 350 non-commissioned loan officers six months ago.

Workforce reductions were also focused on mortgage loan production.

The lender will cut 26 processors, 20 originators, and 15 mortgage account officers for junior and specialist job positions.

The company is also laying off four employees as well as the position of Vice President.

Some mortgage lenders, including Interfirst and better.com, decreased their personnel in the second half of 2021 and are currently undertaking additional layoff rounds.

In November, Interfirst dismissed 77 employees in Charlotte, North Carolina and Rosemont locations.

The mortgage company was established in 2001 by Dmitry Godin which suffered losses prior to the market crash.

Source: Illinois News

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook