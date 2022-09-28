Morrisons is investing more than £100 million to reduce prices across 150 of its most popular products as it starts a price war with Aldi.

This applies both in-store and online, with the supermarket giant aiming to attract customers by making their money go further.

The supermarket, which was recently pushed out of the Big Four by discounter Aldi, has lowered prices and introduced multi-save offers on a variety of popular products.

The reduced prices account for nearly 6 percent of Morrisons total volume sales and provide customers with an average savings of 14 percent.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact household grocery budgets, the supermarket has used its own manufacturing sites to implement the price cuts and assist customers.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to place an enormous financial burden on our customers and we want to play our part in helping them when it comes to the cost of grocery shopping.

“These price cuts are on the products they buy day in and day out and will have a noticeable impact on their budgets and demonstrate our commitment to offering the best possible value.”

A dedicated ‘More Ways to Save’ section has also been added to the Morrisons website to highlight the latest offers available across big brands, multi-save deals and Morrisons’ own Savers range, making it quicker for customers to spot deals to add to their online shop.

Bread, baked beans, cereal, and a variety of fruits and vegetables are among the items that have been reduced in price.

This includes some of Morrisons‘ entry-level products from the Savers and Wonky ranges.

Morrisons’ private equity owner Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has enraged employees by asking them to invest thousands of pounds of their own money to help the struggling supermarket.

Source: Grocery Gazette

