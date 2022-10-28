UK supermarket giant Morrisons is the latest to announce plans to hire 3,500 new employees in the run-up to Christmas to meet demand during the crucial festive period.

The combination of November’s football World Cup leading into the festive season is likely to mean the period is even busier for supermarkets.

To reflect the anticipated busy schedule, the grocer is offering 500 more jobs than last year’s recruitment.

Customer Assistants, Home Delivery Drivers, Production Operatives, Warehouse Operatives, and Machine Operatives are among the roles available in Morrisons stores, food manufacturing, and logistics operations across the UK.

A variety of permanent and temporary positions are available, and all positions will receive full training, so no prior experience is needed.

Morrisons people director Clare Grainger said. “There are lots of great opportunities in our various stores and sites across the UK to help people develop new skills and make and deliver the items our customers love to enjoy when celebrating the festive season.”

Source: Retail Gazette

