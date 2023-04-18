Morrisons plans to close its 30 florist stores as the retailer finds ways to trim costs after a boom during the pandemic.

The grocer multiplied its florist branches during the lockdown but said the service was no longer profitable in certain locations.

Any employees affected can apply for jobs within the company.

It was reported a Midlands-based centralised service will supply flower bouquets for the affected outlets instead of selling them directly.

Morrisons stressed there will still be 160 in-store florists across the country after the closures.

The move comes as the retailer aims to save £700 million in costs over the next three years to enhance its overall performance.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “Following a detailed review of our florist offer we have made the decision to close 26 florists that are not commercially viable.

“In these stores, we will be launching a new range of hand-tied bouquets for customers that are created at our Flowerworld site in Derby.

“We will continue to offer customers a florist service in over 160 stores.

“We are offering all affected colleagues alternate roles should they wish to stay at Morrisons.”

Source: Retail Gazette

