Morrisons will cut 160 McColl’s head office positions as it continues to outline its strategy to move the convenience store chain into its grocery business.

The supermarket chain saved the newsagent from administration in a £190 million rescue bid that saved approximately 16,000 jobs.

But since then, it has been revealed that it will close 132 loss-making McColl’s locations, threatening 1,300 jobs.

The latest announcement says “around 160 jobs” will be lost as McColl’s headquarters in Brentwood, Essex are shut down.

Some jobs will be relocated to Morrisons‘ headquarters in Bradford, Yorkshire, more than 200 miles away.

However, just 30 positions are expected to be available at the new location, and a number of other changes are being implemented throughout the company.

A spokesperson for Morrisons confirmed the latest plans to Grocery Gazette, saying:

“As we continue to integrate McColl’s into Morrisons and improve its performance, we’ve taken the decision to close the McColl’s Brentwood office which, together with some other changes in the Stockport office and field teams, will regrettably involve the removal of around 160 roles.”

A consultation period is currently underway.

Morrisons’ acquisition was approved by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in October last year after it stated that it would sell 28 stores from McColl’s existing estate to address competition concerns.

Source: Grocery Gazette

