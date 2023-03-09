Morrisons has reported a £1.5 billion loss a year after being purchased by US private equity firm CD&R.

The grocer was acquired by CD&R in October 2021 for £7 billion, in a debt-fueled deal led by former Tesco CEO Sir Terry Leahy.

The supermarket giant’s balance sheet was left with £6.1 billion of debt as a result of the transaction, resulting in high-interest payments and high exposure to rising borrowing rates.

The current loss of £1.5 billion, as reported by Companies House, includes a £400 million cost incurred as interest payments.

Morrisons was the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket the year before it was taken over, with a £201 million annual profit. Aldi surpassed it last year, knocking it out of the Big 4 grocery stores.

Last week, the Bradford-based grocer announced plans to eliminate at least 83 property maintenance suppliers, threatening over 1,000 jobs.

As it transitions away from suppliers, the grocer plans to use a single repair provider.

Morrisons is also planning to lay off up to 50 property maintenance workers at its Bradford headquarters and elsewhere in the UK.

Source: Retail Gazette

