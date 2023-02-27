Amazon staff in Coventry are set for more strikes as a row over pay continues.

The strikes are the first-ever industrial action at Amazon in the UK, and will see two more walkouts this week.

The staff are protesting a 50p pay increase rating their hourly pay to £10.50.

Read More: UK Amazon workers set for seven more strikes as pay row continues

More than 350 Amazon employees are expected to strike on both days.

The GMB Union organised the first strike day at Amazon Coventry in January, during which hundreds of workers protested in support of their demand for £15 an hour.

The union is requesting that Amazon pay its UK employees £15 per hour in order to bring their salary into line with that of their American counterparts, who make $18 per hour.

At the time, Amazon said: “We appreciate the great work our teams do throughout the year and we’re proud to offer competitive pay which starts at a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.

“This represents a 29 percent increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon employees since 2018.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

“Employees are also offered comprehensive benefits that are worth thousands more-including private medical insurance, life assurance, subsidised meals and an employee discount, to name a few.”

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook