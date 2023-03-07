Covid vaccine maker Moderna has revealed plans to open a facility in Oxfordshire which will create thousands of jobs.

The Harwell Campus’s Modern Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC) will house research, development, and manufacturing.

If the necessary regulatory approval and licenses are granted, the factory will produce mRNA vaccines for a wide range of respiratory diseases.

It will also include a clinical biomarker laboratory built by Merit, as well as a Drug Substance and Manufacturing facility outfitted by IPS.

The investment comes on the heels of Moderna’s ten-year strategic partnership with the UK government, which was announced in December 2022.

Darius Hughes, UK general manager at Moderna, said: “We are delighted to reach this important milestone – we look forward to joining the Harwell Campus health tech cluster and contributing to the UK’s science and innovation community through investments in R&D.

“When constructed, our facility at Harwell will harness mRNA science that aims to develop and deliver innovative vaccines to the UK public that address emerging threats from respiratory viruses facing our population.”

Construction is set to start at some point in 2023, with the manufacturing facility expected to open in 2025, subject to planning and other approvals.

Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of UK Health Security Agency, said: “I look forward to continuing our work with Moderna as we strengthen our vaccine development and research capabilities, placing us at the forefront of new science and improving our ability to protect the nation from respiratory diseases and any future pandemics.

“Moderna’s new centre in Oxfordshire also brings an important boost to our UK life sciences economy and our onshore vaccine manufacturing capability.”

Source: Insider Media

