Amazon recruited more military spouses during a pandemic recruitment drive in 2020, but they ended up receiving 33 percent less than their non-military coworkers.

Two military spouses have responded to the discrepancy by remaining anonymous for fear of retaliation from Amazon.

They were employed by the company’s disruption-management department, also known as the relay operations center (ROC).

Both began working for Amazon as contractors in July 2020 and put in long hours before having their pay reduced.

As part of the recruiting campaign, some 50 military wives and veterans were appointed as contractors, with the majority of them being women.

Both women stated they were paid just below $21 an hour when they started working for Amazon, as indicated in the job post. When their six-month contracts expired, Amazon officials promised that if they performed hard, they would be able to convert to permanent workers.

One told Business Insider: “They were like, ‘We’re going to adjust your pay, we’re going to figure this remote situation out because everyone’s going back to the office in February.

“Their excuse was, ‘We can’t figure out what to do with you guys wage-wise until everyone’s in the office,'”

She said managers told the women and veterans in the ROC that it had presented their case to “higher-ups” but had been rejected.

Both successfully applied for permanent positions in late 2020 but were astonished when Amazon told them the postings would pay $18.75 per hour, a 10% salary decrease.

The offer included a healthcare option, but many of them did not take advantage of it since they are military and already had insurance. The reduction was announced during a group video chat with other ROC military spouses and veterans.

However, Amazon managers assured attendees that the salary drop was just temporary and that the firm was finding out how to handle remote workers.

But the women claimed it was even more disturbing because their coworkers in the same department who weren’t part of the military spouse and veterans program were paid $25 an hour, a third more than them.

Amazon supervisors advised them to apply for jobs marked “L2,” as “L3” roles were filled by individuals other than military spouses and veterans.

L2 employees worked remotely and were incorporated into the ROC, collaborating closely with L3 employees (who worked on-site) and reported to the same management.

A group of 25 military spouses got on a call with management and informed L3 workers worked in-office and thus had expenditures like travel to consider into their salaries.

However, due to pandemic constraints at the time, everyone, even L3 personnel, worked remotely; moreover, L2 and L3 workers had the same tasks.

An Amazon spokesperson told that L2 and L3 jobs were paid differently, but the differences had nothing to do with remote work.

Source: Business Insider

