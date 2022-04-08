A military contractor has announced a major expansion that will add hundreds of new jobs in Virginia.

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander revealed WR Systems will expand its Norfolk campus at the city’s annual State of the City address on Thursday, April 7.

The Norfolk campus at present houses more than 320 employees and will add several hundred jobs.

Alexander said: “In making the decision, they shared that Norfolk’s position as a strategic military and coastal location is critical for their continued express.”

The mayor spoke on the military’s effect, stating that 72 ships, 35 aircraft squadrons, and 90,000 active-duty military personnel call Norfolk home.

Source: Virginia Business

