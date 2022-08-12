Microsoft will come under scrutiny in Germany to assess whether it will be subject to anti-competition laws.

A draught decision to begin proceedings under Section 19a of the German Competition Law had been drafted by the German Cartel Office.

This ruling will attempt to determine whether Microsoft should be designated as “of primary importance to market competition.”

The German competition regulator could move to outlaw certain anti-competitive behavior, such as the misuse of self-preferences and pre-installation of services if appointed in accordance with the regulations.

Sources say a draught decision to begin the process of determining Microsoft’s categorization may be made public in September.

The classifications of Google, Meta, and Amazon under the new laws of the nation are followed by the German competition watchdog’s conclusion.

The Bonn-based agency is also debating including Apple under the regulations, which went into effect in January 2021.

According to a representative for the German Cartel Office, the regulator has not yet formally filed a complaint against Microsoft for violating the nation’s new digital platform competition regulations.

Microsoft declined to comment.

Microsoft is being investigated more closely in Brussels for possible anti-competitive activity.

The European Commission is looking into complaints about Microsoft’s license conditions and associated practices between Microsoft Azure and other services that it received last year from NextCloud in Germany, OVHcloud in France, and Aruba in Italy.

The proposed $69 billion acquisition of the video game business Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has lately been examined by EU antitrust investigators, although the agreement has not yet been formally disclosed to Brussels.

Source: Politico

