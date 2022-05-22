As inflation sweeps across the country, Microsoft intends to considerably increase merit-based increases and stock-based pay for its employees and middle managers.

The measures appear to be more concerned with maintaining existing personnel than with enticing new hires.

On Monday, May 16, CEO Satya Nadella announced the salary revisions.

Doug Sayed, founder of Applied HR Strategies said: “You’ve got really high inflation, and you’ve got this intense talent war going on concurrently. And so they said, ‘OK, we’ve got to up our game here.”

Given the greater factors at work in the global economy and employment market, it has become difficult to retain tech staff.

Factors contributing to a more fluid labor market include the entry of Silicon Valley engineering centers into Seattle, as well as the more recent transition to remote work, providing tech employees with many more alternatives than before.

Microsoft would almost double its global budget for merit-based pay raises and boost its yearly stock-based compensation range for workers at the senior director level and below by at least 25 percent.

