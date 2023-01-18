Microsoft is reportedly planning to cut 11,000 jobs as the tech sector continues to shed staff as fears of a recession continue.

It joins other tech giants like Amazon and Meta in scaling back as economic conditions deteriorate.

This move could signal that the tech industry may continue to slash the workforce.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said: “From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen.”

A source said the technology behemoth could fire recruiting teams by up to one-third.

The staff downsizing will be way larger than those implemented in the previous year.

As of June 30, the company employed 221,000 full-time staff, including 122,000 in the US and 99,000 globally.

It was reported in October last year that Microsoft slashed less than 1,000 employees across several units.

Microsoft declined to comment on the layoff reports.

Source: Reuters

