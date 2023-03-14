Microchip Technology has announced plans to triple its Gresham production facility which will create 300 new jobs in Oregon.

The semiconductor maker, which had already brought 300 jobs in the region, would add another the new jobs over the next few years.

The $800 million initiative would expand and upgrade its 140-acre, 830,000-square-foot Gresham campus.

Read More: Wholesale company SanMar brings 1,000 new jobs to Virginia

Vice President Dan Malinaric said: “Microchip has 120,000 customers for our applications, we ship 8 billion units a year for just about every application you can imagine.”

The firm makes chips for a range of everyday devices, from microwaves to automotive parts.

It was just a few years ago that the chip manufacturer revealed a multi-year growth strategy.

On Monday, March 13, the Arizona-based company announced the progress of a multimillion-dollar expansion project.

US Senator Ron Wyden hailed the business for keeping employment across the nation and in Oregon.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

He said: “We don’t want to see the economy dependent on China, it’s national security 101.”

He added: “Oregon is the heart of the semiconductor industry, and today we showed that heart is beating really strong.”

Malinaric said they don’t have a specific timeline for creating the 300 jobs, but it will happen within the next two to three years.

Over the past months, a group of Oregon lawmakers has been working to attract more semiconductor makers to the state by offering incentives and freeing up land.

Source: KGW

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.