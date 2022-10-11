Meta has canceled job offerings to international engineers merely weeks before they planned relocation to London to start new roles.

A North African tech worker said his Meta job offer was unexpectedly revoked three weeks before he was supposed to start work.

He said: “There was nothing that suggested they were rethinking their decision, so it came as a shock.”

“They called me on a Monday, and my flight was supposed to be on Friday.”

READ MORE: META LIKELY TO REDUCE HEADCOUNT FOR THE FIRST TIME AMID WIDER COST CUTS

He said to be a part of a group of engineers selected for Meta’s Discover Production Engineering program.

The company describes it as a one-year program offering systems and software engineering training to those with non-traditional backgrounds.

Moreover, it can also lead to full-time jobs for certain participants.

He’s one of two tech workers who told Insider that Meta terminated their program offers before they were set to go to London.

READ MORE: META TO CUT JOBS AS IT DEALS WITH SLOW GROWTH AND INCREASING COMPETITION

The move come at a time when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg indicated earlier this year plans to establish a hiring freeze and cut costs.

Currently, the tech giant is dealing with a downturn in advertising and revenue.

A Meta representative also confirmed that the company had recently suspended internship offers.

Meta declined to comment on the effects of the company’s hiring pause on its Discover Production Engineering program.

The North African tech worker viewed the opportunity to work at Meta as a “dream come true.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

He said he didn’t yet have the experience to gain a “real software engineer role.”

Another Italian engineer said he declined job offers from Amazon and Skyscanner to participate in Meta’s Discover Production Engineering program.

He said: “Everything was planned, and I basically uprooted my life. I left my job, and I left my apartment.”

However, the recruiter who called him to withdraw the offer cited the rejection to “economic conditions.”

He stated that considering the manner the firm handled his job termination, he is unlikely to accept a future chance with Meta.

Source: Insider

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.