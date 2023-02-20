Meta is to launch a new paid-for verification service for Facebook and Instagram users.

The new Meta Verified scheme will charge users $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS for a blue verification badge.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the news in an Instagram update on Sunday, February 19.

Read More: Meta adds millions to Mark Zuckerberg’s personal security amid thousands of job losses

He wrote: “This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services.”

Political figures, business leaders, media professionals, and organizations have all received verification from Meta in the past to demonstrate their authority.

The company’s new subscription service is comparable to Twitter Blue, a recently updated program that also offers users a verification badge in exchange for a monthly fee.

Read More: Facebook owner Meta plans more layoffs as staff “paid to do nothing”

Although the company’s new owner Elon Musk pulled and delayed the first launch, Twitter released an enhanced version of its Twitter Blue membership service in December.

Musk said Twitter’s version will be “the great leveler” and give “power to the people.”

As users misused the new premium option by impersonating brands and celebrities, Twitter Blue was temporarily discontinued in November.

Read More: Facebook owner Meta fined more than $400 million over targeted advertising

Meta already has protections in place for its subscriptions, a representative said.

Users must meet minimum account activity requirements, be at least 18 years old, and produce a government ID that matches their profile name and photo in order to be eligible.

According to the representative, subscriptions will also include “proactive monitoring” for account impersonation.

As the firm tests its service, Meta will not make modifications to verified accounts, according to a spokeswoman. Musk has been upfront about his intention to eventually remove badges from Twitter accounts that were verified before the debut of Twitter Blue

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career.

The business stated that users will not be allowed to modify their profile name, username, date of birth, or profile photo without going through the application process again. Companies are not yet eligible to apply for Meta Verified.

Source: CNBC

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook