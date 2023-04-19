Facebook parent Meta is set to announce more details of layoffs in its technical department as part of a drive to lay off 10,000 staff.

Meta’s head of Human Resources Lori Goler told staff in an internal memo the firm will start notifying its technical staff over who will be leaving the social media giant.

It also plans to announce newly restructured teams and management hierarchies as it seeks to become leaner and more efficient.

Read More: Facebook parent Meta plans for another 10,000 layoffs

Ms. Goler mentioned the impacted departments are from Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and the virtual-reality unit Reality Labs.

In the memo, she informed some workers not to work in person if it wasn’t crucial for their job.

Goler added that senior executives made the layoff decisions for a broader restructuring drive.

She wrote: “This will be a difficult time as we say goodbye to friends and colleagues who have contributed so much to Meta.

Read More: EY to cut 3,000 jobs in US due to ‘overcapacity’

“It will take time for everyone — both those leaving and those staying — to process tomorrow’s news, and I know teams will show up for each other with compassion, support and care.”

Sources said the company would shed another thousand highly skilled workers, including engineers and other technical staffers who help build its products.

Meta engineers have long enjoyed job security, high pay, freedom, and the opportunity to work on their preferred projects amid a talent war in Silicon Valley.

Read More: Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg says in-person work is more productive

Goler said staffers being hit will be reached today morning (April 19), and the process may vary for those outside North America.

Last month, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg warned of layoffs and informed about a reorganizing of technical teams in late April.

He said it will be followed by reductions to supporting business teams in late May.

Meta expects to slash about 10,000 positions and leave 5,000 roles unfilled.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

In March, Zuckerberg hinted the layoffs would disproportionately affect business support teams.

He argued that the rebalance will create an “optimal ratio of engineers to other roles” to ensure “our company remains primarily technologists.”

The new layoffs follow the November staff downsizing that eliminated 11,000 jobs, or around 13 percent of its workforce, in the company’s first major cuts.

Source: The Washington Post

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.