Meta has dismantled two separate networks in China and Russia that were conducting covert influence campaigns related to US politics and the Ukraine crisis.

The Facebook parent claimed in a blog post that it has removed a small network formed in China which operated across numerous social media platforms.

Prior to the 2022 midterm elections, the group targeted US voters from both major parties.

The firm says the network also promoted anti-governmental emotions over the Czech Republic’s foreign policy toward China and Ukraine.

Meta announced the removal of a wide network that began in Russia and operated over a network of more than 60 websites.

Those websites were designed to look like legitimate European news sources.

The network targeted Germany, France, Italy, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

It propagated narratives that backed Russia in its fight with Ukraine while denigrating Ukrainian refugees.

Meta described it as the “largest and most complex Russian-origin operation that we’ve disrupted since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.”

Meta has frequently reported removing such networks from its social media sites.

It was since the discovery when Russian trolls used Facebook to sway the 2016 US election.

The business frequently announces the most prominent of its coordinated inauthentic network takedowns.

Each quarter, it also provides a report outlining its different network deletions from its services.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

