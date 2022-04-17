Meta, also known as Facebook, intends to take a nearly 50 percent commission on digital asset purchases made within the “metaverse.”

Only a few months before, it had complained about Apple’s maximum 30 percent cut on App Store purchases.

Meta announced new ways for creators to monetize and earn money from the “metaverse” this week.

One way it is facilitating this is by allowing creators to sell NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, via its Horizon Worlds platform.

Meta did not specify how much of a cut it would take for those purchases, but a company spokesperson said it would be 47.5 percent commission, inclusive of a 30 percent hardware fee and a 17.5 percent platform charge.

Meta’s vice president of Horizons, Vivek Sharma, told The Verge that the nearly 50 percent commission is “a pretty competitive rate in the market,” adding “we believe in the other platforms being able to have their share.”

Ironically, Meta, including company CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has been outspoken about Apple’s 15% to 30% App Store cut.

In June, Zuckerberg announced on Facebook Meta would keep paid online events, subscriptions, badges, and other products free for creators until 2023.

After that Meta would announce a commission “less than the 30% that Apple and others take.”

In another post a few months later taking aim at Apple’s policy, Zuckerberg said that the ‌App Store‌ cut makes “opportunities for creators to make money from their work” harder.

Facebook has a long history of labeling Apple’s App Store and its 15% to 30% commission as “monopolistic” and harmful to customers, claiming that the platform “blocks innovation [and] blocks competition.”

Apple and Meta had a public dispute in 2020 where the Cupertino tech giant refused an update to the Facebook app that highlighted the 30 percent ‌App Store‌ fee.

