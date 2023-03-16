Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has changed his stance on remote work as part of his “year of efficiency” drive.

The chief executive recently announced plans to cut another 10,000 jobs and incur restructuring costs.

In a memo to staff, he said an employee performance analysis found that engineers who work in person “get more done.”

The billionaire said Meta is still committed to distributed work, but he encouraged staff to seek out more in-person work opportunities.

He said: “Our early analysis of performance data suggests that engineers who either joined Meta in-person and then transferred to remote or remained in-person performed better on average than people who joined remotely.

“This analysis also shows that engineers earlier in their career perform better on average when they work in-person with teammates at least three days a week.”

The California tech giant, which owns Facebook, laid off 11,000 employees in the previous round of job cuts late last year.

Meta was one of the first tech companies to allow remote work for employees during the early days of the pandemic.

It extended its flexible-work policy through 2021, when it announced staffers at all levels are able to work remotely full-time.

It is still promoting remote roles in 2023, and many workers could choose to work from the office.

But as Big Tech firms like Amazon abruptly revealed plans for in-person work at least three times a week earlier this year, Meta may have started to rethink its position.

Zuckerberg said: “This requires further study, but our hypothesis is that it is still easier to build trust in person and that those relationships help us work more effectively.”

Source: CNBC

