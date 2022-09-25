Medical device manufacturer B Braun announced a major expansion of its Pennsylvania plant that will generate more than 200 jobs over the next few years.

The company will invest $200 million in adding 310,000 square feet to its factory in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

CEO of B. Braun of America, Dubacher said the current facility would be upgraded within the coming months to revolutionize medical device production.

Dubacher said: “It was a long process to get it done because we wanted to do it right.

“We want to make sure that it’s right for our employees.

“All the things we implemented here, it was a long process to put all of that together, but today I’m really proud to open it and we’re going to fill it out.”

The expansion to the previous 400,000-square-foot structure gives the facility a U-shape.

It facilitates the production of infusion therapy devices used to treat millions of patients.

The construction includes four manufacturing and office units.

Dubacher stated that it will be fully functional by June after the equipment is delivered and installed.

The company said: “The expansion will add much-needed capacity to manufacture life-sustaining infusion therapy devices used to treat millions of patients across the country.

“State-of-the-art digitalization and automation technologies are being used to improve efficiencies and seamlessly connect all production steps and business processes, creating a highly competitive smart factory.”

As part of its workforce development, B. Braun says it is collaborating with local colleges and training institutions to expand the “mechatronics” courses required to step into the company’s positions.

It also works on a regional apprenticeship program with other Lehigh Valley manufacturers.

In addition, it collaborates with schools and non-profit organizations to support science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.

Source: The Morning Call

