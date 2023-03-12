Asos’ head of technology, Christopher Hart, has been hired by MatchesFashion as director of technology and customer experience.

Hart has been with Asos for seven years and previously worked in Tesco’s tech team.

It is the second time in the last month that MatchesFashion CEO Nick Beighton, a former Asos executive, has raided his former employer for new staff.

Read More: Asos to close offices and storage warehouses as sales fall

In February, he hired Asos global creative boss John Mooney as executive creative director.

Apax Partners, the private equity firm that owns MatchesFashion, invested £60 million in the company earlier this year to help fuel its turnaround.

The funding is made up of £40 million in new equity and £20 million in new debt. Apax purchased a majority stake in the online fashion retailer for $1 billion in 2017.

Read More: Asos investors to rebel over high executive pay packets

Meanwhile, Asos has hired Dan Elton, the former chief customer officer of Made.com, to fill the newly created position of senior customer director.

Elton, who left Made.com when it went bankrupt in November 2022, is now a board advisor at retail technology startup Slip.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

He was previously Google’s senior industry head for fashion and sport, and he has previously held senior positions at Argos and Tesco.

Source: Charged

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook