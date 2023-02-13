Candy maker Mars Wrigley has been hit with a fine after two employees had to be rescued after falling into a vat of chocolate.

The company has been fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after the incident at the factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

It will have to pay £14,500 after the incident in June 2022.

The rescue involved cutting a hole in the vat of chocolate.

Local sources said more than a dozen rescuers arrived, and one person was airlifted to hospital.

The incident was classified as “severe” in the regulator’s report.

According to the report, the employees were hired to clean tanks but were not given the appropriate safety training.

It mentioned that the workers had fallen into a batching tank—a vessel used to combine ingredients—for the US-marketed Dove chocolate.

Dove is marketed as Galaxy in the UK.

A Mars Wrigley representative said: “The safety of our associates and outside contractors is a top priority for our business.

“As always, we appreciate Osha’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review.

The company also manufactures popular sweets including M&Ms, Snickers, and Twix in addition to Dove.

Source: BBC News

