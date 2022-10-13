Marks & Spencer(M&S) is expediting the closure of more than a 25 percent of its larger stores.

In three years, rather than five, these stores sold clothing and homewares.

This is in addition to the opening of over 100 new Simply Food stores.

READ MORE: AMAZON HALTS UK GROCERY STORE LAUNCH AFTER POOR SALES

As a result of “significant cost headwinds,” the retailer informed investors on Wednesday, October 12.

That it would accelerate its store right sizing plans.

Staff costs were up 7 percent this year, while energy costs were £40 million higher than expected.

READ MORE: HUNDREDS OF JOBS AT RISK AS FOOD PRODUCER PILGRIM’S UK PROPOSES FACTORY CLOSURES

It stated that without assistance, it would face a £100 million increase in energy costs next year.

The retailer intends to close 67 “lower productivity full line stores,” bringing the total number of stores selling M&S’s full range of food, clothing, and homewares to just 180.

It will, however, expand its “high productivity” Simply Food stores by 104 locations.

READ MORE: SUPERMARKET GIANT ICELAND FORCED TO STOP NEW STORE OPENINGS AFTER ENERGY BILL ROSE BY £20 MILLION

The increase coincides with an increase in M&S’s online clothing and home sales.

As it cuts clothing and home space by 20 percent, the retailer hopes to achieve 50 percent of sales in the categories through ecommerce.

READ MORE: PRESSURE BUILDS ON ASDA TO INCREASE PAY FOLLOWING TESCO, SAINSBURY’S AND ALDIS’S RISES

Despite a 5 percent reduction in clothing and home space, sales had increased 35 percent over pre-Covid levels.

Meanwhile, the 29 percent increase in food space had resulted in a 75 percent growth in sales.

It also wants to improve its margins, with a goal of reaching 4 percent in food and 10 percent in clothing and home.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

International is another expansion area for M&S, which plans to double operating profit in this division by 2028.

M&S’s new CEO, Stuart Machin, declared that “cash is king,” as the retailer aims to save £400 million in structural costs by 2028.

The retailer intends to save £150 million over the next 12 months, with another £150 million to be found over the next 24 months.

Source: BBC

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.