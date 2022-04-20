Florida is the state with the most employment growth in a single month for manufacturers and has created 4,500 jobs since May 2020.

The job numbers in March are consistent with the state’s continued upward trend of creating new jobs every month.

There has been a rise of 10,200 nonagricultural jobs from February, a total of 497,800 job increase since the last one year.

READ MORE: NORTH FLORIDA INNOVATION LABS EXPANSION WILL CREATE 600 WELL-PAID JOBS

Governor Ron DeSantis said: “The economic data underscores that Florida is outperforming the nation by protecting the freedom Floridians need to do business and drive economic success.”

He said: “Industries like manufacturing continue to see growth because Florida prioritizes workforce development and expanding opportunities for businesses and families in our state.”

Over the course of the year, the number of jobs in the country climbed by 4.5 percent.

As a result, the unemployment rate has been lower than the national average for 16 months in a row.

It is reported that there are several work prospects available, with almost 510,000 positions advertised online.

Between March 2021 and March 2022, Florida‘s total private sector employment rose by 6.5 percent, creating 496,600 jobs, above the national pace of 5 percent.

Professional and Business Services topped the private sector industry with 9,400 new jobs.

In March, all ten major industries had year-over-year job growth.

Source: The Center Square

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.