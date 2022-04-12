Despite its massive success in online sales during the Covid pandemic, Mango is expanding its brick-and-mortar empire with 30 more US stores.

Last year, digital sales accounted for 42 percent of total sales of €2.2 billion ($2.5 billion), nearly doubling the pre-Covid figure.

But the company believes that brick-and-mortar is more important than ever.

The fast-fashion retailer, one of Europe’s largest, intends to open approximately 40 US locations by the end of 2024 as part of a global expansion that will also include Europe and India.

Last year, the company operated 2,447 stores worldwide, an increase of about 10 percent from 2020. Mango currently has six locations in the United States.

So far this year, 3,882 new storesfrom a range of retailers have opened in the United States, which is already more than last year.

Mano Chief executive Toni Ruiz said: “The role of the store will evolve, we are sure that sometimes it’s more logistics, sometimes it’s more about experiences, but we are convinced human contact is very important.”

Mango’s retail expansion in the US will begin with a new 2,100-square-foot flagship store in New York, on Fifth Avenue.

That will open in May.

Following that, the retailer will target Florida, visiting cities such as Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Boca Raton.

The west will follow with Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and, finally, California.

Mango plans to open 40 new stores in the United States by 2024, with the goal of making the country a top-five market for the retailer; it is currently a top-10 market, according to the company.

Mango’s stores will also offer a more seamless online-offline shopping experience, such as click-and-collect and the ability to order e-commerce products as part of the in-store shopping journey. Improving data collection on customer behavior will also allow Mango to provide more personalized service to customers.

It is more important than ever to provide an exceptional in-store experience. Retail traffic has improved, but consumer expectations have shifted and risen in the last two years.

