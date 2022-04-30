Macy’s off-price concept is expanding across Texas.

A new store will open in Grapevine Mills, which is anchored by Saks Off 5th and also has the only Neiman Marcus Last Call store in the market.

Macy’s Backstage will open on May 14 in the mall in 22,000 square feet of space.

Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes, as well as toys, housewares, and fashion accessories, are available at the store. Macy’s online pickups and returns are also handled by customer service desks in backstage locations.

Macy’s has nine local mall anchor department stores in Arlington, two in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Hurst, Irving, Mesquite, and Plano, and its freestanding stores have helped the retailer thrive in the market.

Six of Macy’s existing mall anchor stores have been carved out for the Backstage off-price concept, and Backstage outlets opened last year at The Village at Allen and The Centre at Preston Ridge in Frisco.

The Grapevine Mills store will be the third freestanding Backstage store in North Texas. It is in the former VF Outlet space between Rainforest Cafe and Fieldhouse USA.

The retailer’s other new small store concept, Market by Macy’s, debuted locally. The first Market by Macy’s in the U.S. opened in Southlake Town Square just before the pandemic started.

The concept was studied and tweaked, and two more have opened in Fort Worth’s West Bend development and at The Highlands of Flower Mound.

Source: Dallasnews

