Mackenzie and Page Logistics will spend $4 million in Kentucky, creating 210 new jobs.

Fox Business reported Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement the logistics provider will create the new roles and a new headquarters in the city of Florence.

Gov Beshear said: “Kentucky’s distribution and logistics sector continues to grow at an incredible rate with this announcement from M&P Logistics.

READ MORE: FIRST SOLAR’S $1.2 BILLION FACTORY PLAN COULD CREATE 1,000 JOBS

“Better yet, this is a homegrown Kentucky company that is expanding rapidly and creating quality job opportunities for our residents.

“Our existing industry is essential to achieving our goal to create a brighter future in the commonwealth, and M&P is an important part of that.”

Leaders in the company have revealed details of a growth plan which includes a 26,000-square-foot building in Florence.

Jobs will be created in sales, operations, and administrative roles, as well as high-end and middle management positions.

There are currently 30 people working at an office in Boone County.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Kimberley Hall, founder and CEO of M&P Logistics added: “As a Northern Kentucky native, I’m proud to be from this area and felt it was important to operate our business here.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, the City of Florence and Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore for supporting the growth of M&P as both a local and woman-owned minority business. We look forward to continuing our growth and enriching the local community for the years to come.”

The business started in 2011.

It operates dry-van and refrigerated transportation, as well as white glove deliveries, rail and port drayage, as well as sprinter and box truck expediting.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook