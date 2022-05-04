Box Inc. is a company based in Redwood City, California.

It develops and markets cloud-based content management, collaboration, and file-sharing tools for businesses.

Box was founded in 2005 by Aaron Levie and Dylan Smith.

As of January 2022, it has 2,172 employees with a total net worth of $1.4 billion.

Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, and has five offices located throughout the US.

Why is it one of the best places to work?

Before applying for the role, I read some of the company’s reviews on Glassdoor. I can now confirm the culture is absolutely amazing. From interview stage to actually starting the role, everyone I have interacted with has been super friendly and supportive. My first week consisted mainly of meeting people across the business and even though this has been done virtually, I truly enjoyed it. Everyone is treated as an equal and not based on their status, you can easily approach anyone in any level and there is a great transparency across the business overall. I found that the trainings have a good structure and you are eased into the role. Current Employee, less than 1 year

Wonderful management and great learning opportunities. Stock options and great lunch! Current Employee, more than 3 years

Box has a great work culture and has done a great job of hiring and developing a platform that people enjoy using Former Employee, more than 3 years

Interview process is very transparent and the onboarding is extremely thorough. Great pay and benefits. Big emphasis on a healthy culture to which they have achieved. Current Employee, less than 1 year



