A London-based company has been fined £175,000 fine after a worker suffered a severe brain injury.

The man was operating heavy machinery when an unexpected malfunction occurred, causing a piece of equipment to strike him in the head.

As a result of the incident, the worker suffered permanent brain damage and can no longer work.

READ MORE: Landowner fined after builder was seriously injured in wall collapse

The incident left him with serious injuries, meaning he was hospitalized for seven months.

He was working on a property in Crouch End in March 2019.

What happened?

The man was injured after a concrete pump operator cleaned the machine’s hose.

As he was doing this, the pump became blocked, which led to a sudden release of pressure and caused the hose to whip around and hit the man in the head.

It was revealed the pump operator was not qualified to operate the machine.

The Health and Safety Executive investigated the incident, which found the company, Singh Will Mix It Ltd, failed to ensure workers had the necessary skills, knowledge, experience, and training to carry out the work.

The company also failed to have appropriate health and safety systems in place to carry out the work safely.

Singh Will Mix It Ltd, of Larkshall Road, Walthamstow, London, was found guilty of breaching Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

It was fined £175,000 and ordered to pay £75,722 in costs at Southwark Crown Court on 15 March 2023.

HSE inspector Gordon Nixon said: “HSE will not hesitate in prosecuting where contractors and operatives do not have the appropriate skills, knowledge, experience, and training when carrying out dangerous tasks and putting people at risk.

The Legal Responsibilities of Employers

Employers are legally responsible for providing their employees with a safe and healthy work environment. This includes identifying and mitigating potential hazards, providing appropriate training and equipment, and following all relevant health and safety regulations.

Under UK law, employers must conduct a risk assessment to identify potential hazards in the workplace. This assessment should be documented and regularly reviewed to ensure that all hazards are identified and addressed. Employers must also provide appropriate training and equipment to their employees to ensure their safety while on the job.

Identifying and Mitigating Potential Hazards

Identifying and mitigating potential hazards in the workplace is essential to ensuring the safety of employees. Some common hazards in the workplace include:

Slippery floors

Obstructed walkways

Poor lighting

Inadequate ventilation

Unsafe equipment or machinery

Chemical or biological hazards

Employers should conduct regular workplace inspections to identify potential hazards and take steps to mitigate them as soon as possible. This might include installing safety equipment, providing additional employee training, or implementing new procedures to reduce the risk of accidents.

Read more about London companies with Boohoo cutting off over 100 workers

Ongoing Training and Education

Training and education are crucial to maintaining a safe and healthy work environment. Employers should provide regular exercise to their employees on topics such as:

Health and safety procedures

Proper use of equipment and machinery

Hazard identification and mitigation

Emergency procedures

Employers should also stay up-to-date with changes to health and safety regulations and ensure that their employees are informed of any changes that may impact their work.

Consequences of Failing to Adhere to Health and Safety Regulations

Failing to adhere to health and safety regulations can have severe consequences for both employers and employees. In addition to fines and legal penalties, employers may face reputational damage and decreased employee morale. Employees injured on the job may suffer long-term physical and emotional trauma and may be unable to work or support themselves and their families.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.