Lloyds Pharmacy is closing all of its branches inside Sainsbury’s stores, which will put 2,000 jobs at risk.

The closures are being blamed on “changing market conditions” and will see 237 stores close over the course of 2023.

The company said it was “working with colleagues potentially affected by the changes and has underlined its commitment to support them through the process”.

The pharmacist is “currently exploring options for each individual branch” in order to get rid of them.

Lloyds Pharmacy’s parent company paid £125 million for Sainsbury’s 280-store pharmacy chain in 2015, when it transferred approximately 2,500 employees to its business.

Aurelius, a private equity firm, purchased Lloyds Pharmacy last year.

Lloyds Pharmacy chief executive Kevin Birch said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.”

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.”

Source: Retail Gazette

