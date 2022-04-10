“For me, money means help. My mam was a single mother with two kids. She scrimped and scraped, although we never wanted for anything. When I went on The X Factor, I just wanted a good life for my mam and brother. Buying her a house was the best thing in the world. The majority of my money goes to my family.” Perrie Edwards of girl band Little Mix, who won The X-Factor in 2011, was quoted in The Sunday Telegraph.

“It went from a bunch of hereditary thickos to a bunch of snollygosters who bought their entry.”

Broadcaster Andrew Neil on the House of Lords, quoted in The Mail on Sunday.

“My dad [said]: “You’re getting all uber-capitalist all of a sudden; you’ve always been dead against it. To know, but [the capitalist system] is not going to disappear overnight, and I’m sick of being poor.. for the first time in my life, didn’t do the two-for-one at Specsavers. J

James Smith, frontman of the Yard Act, on how his anti-capitalist and anti-consumerist stance has softened since he found success and became a father, quoted in The Times.

“Sometimes I struggle because l have a lot of expenses, but I like that sensation. It keeps me real.”

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek, who is married to billionaire François-Henri Pinault, CEO of the fashion conglomerate Kering, quoted in The Guardian.

