Cloud engineers, growth managers and machine learning engineers are among the fastest-growing jobs in the UK over the past five years, LinkedIn has revealed.

The business networking site has released its 2023 LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise list, which shows the incredible changes across the employment landscape.

The obvious change over the period has been the move towards flexible home-working, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which started in March 2020.

READ MORE: LINKEDIN NAMES AMAZON THE NO. 1 COMPANY WHERE AMERICANS WANT TO WORK – AGAIN

LinkedIn says another major change in business over the five-year period is the rise of salary transparency, with more and more employers making it clear what the pay scales are on their job adverts.

2023 will present a challenge to businesses, with a poor economic outlook and layoffs leaving a lot of workers pondering their next move.

LinkedIn has analysed its own data to look at where employment opportunities lie and where the workforce is headed.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Here is the top 25 (Full details can be found here)

Follow us on YouTube,Twitter,LinkedIn, and Facebook