Amazon was voted the No. 1 firm where Americans want to work in 2022 by LinkedIn, marking the second year in a row it has topped the annual list.

Amazon was named first on LinkedIn’s annual Top Companies list, which uses data from LinkedIn’s 810 million members to identify the most sought-after places to work in the United States.

The list is intended to assist professionals in identifying the top firms in which to advance their careers.

LinkedIn’s approach assesses how organisations attract and retain top talent, including through promotions, opportunities for employees of different backgrounds to learn new skills, gender diversity, and even how much recruiters from other companies look for Amazon employees.

Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of People eXperience and Technology said: “Thank you to all of our employees for continuing to make Amazon a top place to work. We’re proud to have been named No. 1 by LinkedIn and know there’s even more to do. That’s why we keep listening, investing, and inventing to make the employee experience even better. This is a place where people come to build on behalf of our customers, and together we’re determined to make every day better for our employees and our customers.”

In 2021, Amazon will have added over 200,000 jobs in the United States, where it presently employs over 1.1 million people.

Amazon recently announced a commitment to fully fund college tuition, books, and fees, as well as high school diplomas, GEDs, college preparatory courses, and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency certifications, for its front-line hourly employees through the popular Career Choice program, as part of its pledge to help upskill the American workforce.

The initiative is part of the company’s $1.2 billion plan to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025.

Amazon employment pays an average of $18 per hour, which is more than twice the government minimum wage.

The company also provides a benefits package to all regular full-time employees, including health insurance beginning on the first day of employment, a 401(k) plan with a company match, up to 20 weeks of paid leave for new parents, free mental health support, and access to subsidized skills training opportunities.

For the past five years, LinkedIn has named Amazon among the top three firms to work for in the United States.

Amazon is also ranked No. 2 on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies and the Drucker Institute’s list of the Best Managed Companies in the United States and was named one of Forbes’ World’s Best Employers.

This year, Amazon has also been recognized as a Top Employer in Spain, Italy, France, and Poland by the Top Employers Institute and was ranked No. 1 on Business Today’s Great Places to Work list in India.

Amazon was also selected as the Greatest Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index and received a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, which celebrates the best workplaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

Workers at Jeff Bezos’ vast company also formed their first union recently – a move which could change the whole face of labor in the US.

It’s not all good news for Amazon though as the company was recently fined for sending out potentially deadly chemicals in the post on more than 200 occasions.

The company is also involved in various lawsuits, including for allegedly firing a worker who led protests over suspected safety failings.

Source: BusinessWire

