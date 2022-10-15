Lidl is the first supermarket in the UK to provide customers with an on-shelf smart refill machine.

The compact machines will be on-shelf in the laundry detergent section of the store.

They will take up the same amount of space as 66 standard Formil single-use bottles.

However, this has the potential to fill over 245 individual pouches, nearly tripling capacity.

Customers can retrieve the pouch using the machine’s automated, touchscreen interface.

They can also select their preferred detergent and follow the on-screen instructions.

According to Lidl, the pouch cap incorporates “innovative closed-fill” technology.

Customers can fill up with the cap still on, allowing for faster filling while reducing the possibility of mess and spills.

The Formil pouches contain a special chip that allows the machine to tell the difference between new and reused refill pouches.

This allows the customer to receive their 20p savings after the first use.

The grocery store claimed that the refill option gives customers the best value for money and saves them 59g of plastic per refill.

The machine’s compact size maximises shelf space, and the logistics are improved by shipping the detergent in bulk packaging.

Lidl CSR manager, Mark Newbold said: “We are incredibly proud of this latest innovation, which will enable our customers to save money and reduce their plastic consumption. We were the first UK supermarket to introduce smart laundry detergent refill stations and now we’re the first to introduce this next generation design.

“It’s our strong belief that good quality and value should go together. We are committed to providing our customers with cost saving solutions that can help their wallets and the planet.”

The Swadlincote, Lichfield, and Kingswinford Lidl stores will offer the trial.

This expands upon a prior six-month pilot project at the Kingswinford location that tested a larger, standing refill machine and received positive feedback from customers.

Source: Retail Gazette

