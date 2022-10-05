Supermarket giant Lidl has announced it is looking to recruit 1,000 new staff across the UK.

The fast-growing supermarket chain – which also claims to be the highest paying – is looking for roles including customer assistants, cleaners and warehouse operatives.

New staff will earn a minimum of £10.90 an hour outside London and £11.95 inside the M25, which Lidl says is the highest starting pay of any supermarket in the UK.

Lidl says all the new roles will be permanent and will include full and part-time positions, which will see pay rises up to £12/£13 an hour after a certain period of time.

The supermarket recently opened new branches in Alperton in North West London, Oxford and Gillingham in Kent.

More stores are set to open in the next five months.

The company has revealed it has seen its sales grow by 20.9 percent in the 12 weeks leading to the start of September.

More than 1.5 million customers are shopping at Lidl compared to 2021 – a record high for the company.

It was also named the UK’s cheapest supermarket in June.

Nan Gibson, Lidl GB’s Chief HR Officer said: “We’re incredibly proud of our colleagues across the country, whose hard work and loyalty mean that we are the fastest growing supermarket, with over 1.5m more people shopping with us than last year.

“As our customer base continues to grow, and as we open more new stores and warehouses, we need more people to join team Lidl.

“Not only will new colleagues be the highest paid in the industry as a result of our newly increased rates, they also be part of an amazing team of people that are working to help make good food accessible to all households, at a time that is so needed.”

