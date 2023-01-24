Lidl has been hit with a £2.7 million lawsuit for reportedly “destroying” a family-run fruit and vegetable supplier.

Proctor & Associates founder Deane Proctor is suing the grocer for canceling and slashing orders with little notice and allegedly poaching his own suppliers.

The two businesses have a 20-year association, but Mr.Proctor claims he has been “stabbed in the back” by Lidl.

He claims that the German retailer had used his expertise over the last 20 years, but had left him out of deals and removed his produce.

Proctor said: “There weren’t many suppliers in Britain that wanted to deal with the discounters at the time.

“For a long time I helped to sell the idea of working with Lidl to the farmers.”

His contract with Lidl expired in June of last year, and his company, which was based in Boston, Lincolnshire, has now been forced to close.

Proctor stated he had had a casual meeting with a former Adjudicator, Christine Tacon, but “came away feeling dejected”.

A Lidl spokesman said: “We are in the process of reviewing the claims and will be responding in due course.”

Source: Retail Gazette

