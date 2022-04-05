A lawsuit has been filed against Burger King by a lawyer who says burgers are bigger in commercials than they are in real life.

Attorney Anthony Russo claims in a federal complaint seeking class-action status that Burger King began exaggerating the size of its burgers in pictures from September 2017.

Today, the quantity of nearly every meal item marketed by Burger King “materially overstated,” the lawsuit claims.

READ MORE: WALMART LAUNCHES LAWSUIT AGAINST RIVAL BJ’S FOR “COPY” OF ITS SELF-CHECKOUT TECH

Russo and the plaintiffs cite Burger King’s trademark Whopper ads, claiming the burger is 35 percent larger and contains twice as much meat as what is actually provided.

Burger King and its parent company, Restaurant Brands International, did not respond.

Several food reviewers in YouTube and Twitter users who complained about their orders are listed as witnesses in the suit.

It’s not the first time Burger King has been accused of exaggerating burger sizes in its advertisements.

The firm was reprimanded by the United Kingdom’s advertising regulator 12 years ago for burgers that were significantly smaller in height and thickness than what was marketed.

The class-action suit seeks monetary damages as well as a court order directing Burger King to stop what it claims are misleading actions.

Source: NBC News

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.