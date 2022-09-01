Customers who bought a best-selling mattress on Amazon are now suing the maker claiming it harmed their health.

People who brought Zinus’ mattress say its fiberglass fibres harmed their health.

The company is now facing multiple lawsuits, including one on behalf of thousands of people.

READ MORE: WALMART ATTEMPTS TO DISMISS FTC LAWSUIT OVER MONEY TRANSFERS

The product in question is its “Green Tea Mattress.”

James Radcliffe, a personal injury lawyer with Cueto Law, said: “It’s not hyperbole to say that this has ravaged thousands of individuals’ lives from across the United States.

Radcliffe’s company filed a 2020 lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Chandler and Robert Durham of Illinois, who said they stayed in a hotel for months and paid more over $20,000 for professional mediation services.

They claim in 2019, a Zinus memory foam mattress bought at Walmart for their youngster polluted their home with fibreglass.

READ MORE: FACEBOOK OWNER META SETTLES LAWSUIT AFTER DATA SALES TO THIRD PARTIES INCLUDING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Another lady, Vanessa Gutierrez of Los Angeles, told the Times that the mattress she bought for her four-year-old daughter cost her about $20,000 in damages and caused scars on the girl’s chest and calves from the fibreglass.

One reviewer on Amazon warned that they unzipped the outer cover of the mattress and “unleashed [an] invisible fiberglass storm into our house.”

A representative from Zinus told that the fiberglass is “standard in the mattress industry” and isn’t considered hazardous by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

READ MORE: APPLE COULD FACE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ANTITRUST LAWSUIT

A statement from the CSPC said: “Most consumer complaints about fiberglass being released from mattresses that have been reviewed by staff involved the outer cover being removed or damaged. If the outer cover remains intact, then the exposure to fiberglass particles is expected to be minimal.”

In February, the California Department of Public Health released research in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health that found fiberglass fibres had “a possible risk of consumer exposure if the zipper on the outside cover is unzipped.”

Fiberglass is a less expensive fire-resistant material.

On Amazon, the queen-sized Green Tea memory foam mattress costs around $310.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Zinus informed CBS News that it contains warnings warning consumers not to remove the outside mattress cover in order to maintain the fire barrier within.

Amazon did not respond to any news or any requests for comment.

Walmart stated it and other retailers have been dropped from the initial lawsuit.

Source: USNews

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.