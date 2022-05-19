Metal fabrication and machine firm LaserForm & Machine has announced a $5 million expansion plan to its operations in Richland County which will create 51 jobs.

LaserForm & Machine is a 53,000 square foot metal fabrication and machine company on a 7-acre campus near Columbia, South Carolina.

The company wants to expand production capacities by 20,000 square feet at its manufacturing plant.

The expansion should be completed by March 2023.

Richland County Council Chairman Overture Walker said: “LaserForm & Machine has called Richland County home for nearly 30 years, and it’s exciting to see the company continue to thrive and grow, Council is happy to see one of our community’s longtime employers continue to create additional well-paying jobs.”

“We are excited to partner with Richland County in expanding our Columbia operations,” said Laserform & Machine, Inc. Plant Manager Chris M. Cromer.

LaserForm & Machine’s expansion represents a significant investment in our associates and manufacturing capabilities which will allow us not only to continue to meet current market demand but position us to pursue future opportunities aggressively.

What is LaserForm & Machine?

It is a metal fabrication and machine shop which offers laser cutting, forming, turret punching, CNC machining, welding, robotic welding, powder coating, hardware insertion, and value-added assembly.

Where is it based? The company has its headquarters located at 10010 Farrow Road in Columbia,South Carolina

How many staff does it have? It has around 200 employees

What is its annual revenue? $8.8 million

