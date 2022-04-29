Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen took a 12.6 per cent pay cut in 2021 as his compensation package slid nearly $2.6 million to $18 million.

The head of the US’s largest supermarket retailer was paid $20.6 million in the previous year.

Pay for the typical worker rose by 8.7 percent in 2021 to $26,763 which is an increase of more than $2,100 from 2020.

The ratio of McMullen’s pay to the median Kroger worker, as required to be reported by the government was 679 to 1, a decline from the ratio of 909 to 1 in the previous year.

Kroger earned a $1.7 billion profit on sales of $137.9 billion last year.

Last year, the firm also began bringing the first of 20 planned robotic warehouses throughout the country to develop its home delivery business, including one in Monroe, a Cincinnati suburb.

In addition to Kroger stores, the Cincinnati-based retailer controls regional supermarket chains such as Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Mariano’s, Fry’s, Smith’s, King Soopers, QFC, and others in 35 states.

The firm has over 2,800 stores and employs 465,000 people.

Source: Cincinnati

