Kite Packaging has opened the state-of-the-art Kite Campus in Coventry as part of its ongoing growth strategy to better serve clients and employees.

The move is likely to create 170 new jobs in Puma Park.

With the addition of nearly 190,000 square feet, its Coventry capacity now stands at 380,000 square feet.

The new site has space for approximately 40,000 pallets, stock availability is also assured. Unit 2 has an additional 30,000 square feet of space available for expansion as the company plans to increase Coventry personnel.

Kite invested heavily in the new site’s furnishings, with the company supporting the local economy by hiring Midlands-based contractors whenever possible.

The units have new IT infrastructure and energy-efficient machinery, including 18 new forklifts and 14 low-level order pickers.

Kite’s mobile packaging laboratory can be found parked at the site when it is not out on visits.

The campus, which includes a meeting room suite, an exceptional canteen, and breakout space, also has a dedicated educational facility it says is unlike any other in the industry, providing on-site training for employees.

Surrounding wildlife has been preserved and landscaped with walkway access, benefiting employees while minimising disruption to the natural environment.

More green initiatives were accommodated during the relocation, allowing Kite to refine its existing sustainable operations in their its home.

Modern insulation and smart lighting are used to save energy, the site also has solar panels to generate renewable energy.

Kite has their own on-site water recycling plant for self-sufficiency, as well as a campus-wide recycling initiative.

Electric vehicle charging stations have been installed throughout the premises, with the option to add more if necessary.

Councillor Jim O’Boyle, cabinet member for jobs, regeneration and climate change, said: “Our teams have worked closely with Kite Packaging for a number of years to support their expansion and helped them find suitable locations within the city to really help the business grow. It’s fantastic to see businesses adapting greener initiatives and accessing the support on offer.

“We work hard to support businesses in the city, whether that’s establishing new businesses, supporting post-COVID recovery or assisting businesses in expansion. Securing and developing businesses creates jobs for local people and supports the economy, so we want to make sure businesses get the help they need.

“As a result of this investment in the new site Kite Packaging are forecasting the creation of another 170 jobs in addition to the staff already employed across its Coventry operations.”

